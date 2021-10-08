Drop a Chefman Air Fryer Oven on your countertop at $60 off, now $90 for today only

The official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the Chefman Toast-Air 6-Slice Convection Toaster Oven and Air Fryer for $89.99 shipped. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly $150 at Best Buy and currently fetching $138 at Amazon, today’s offer is $60 or 40% off the going rate, matching both our previous mention as well as the Amazon all-time low, and is now at the best we can find. With the ability to bake, broil, convection bake, convection broil, toast, and warm, this is a great alternative to firing up the main range for quick meals. However, this one also includes built-in countertop air frying with adjustable temperature settings from 200- to 450-degrees as well as dishwasher-safe add-ons like the broil pan, flat wire rack, air fry basket, and removable crumb tray. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Best Buy. More details below.

A solid alternative to today’s lead deal would be something like the Comfee’ Retro Air Fryer Toaster Oven. This one features a sort vintage-style retro look with a sleek black finish that will look great in most kitchens. It is also $86 and comes much of the same feature set, including the built-in air frying. Otherwise, just scoop up this dedicated air fryer for $35 and call it a day.

More on the Chefman Toast-Air:

Say goodbye to clutter and hello to this multi-functional Toaster Oven Air fryer! Enjoy a variety of delicious dishes with ease and convenience using the Chefman Toast-Air® Convection Oven + Air Fryer. No more heating up your kitchen with a full-size oven – get the same results as a traditional convection oven with the convenience of countertop cooking for faster and more evenly cooked food. This countertop convection oven is a useful tool in any busy kitchen with variable temperature controls…

