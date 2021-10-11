Amazon launches 1-day Quest protein snack sale up to 30% off with deals from $10.50

Today only, as part of its Epic Deals of the Day, Amazon is now offering up to 30% off Quest protein chips and cookies. One standout deal here is the 12-pack of Quest Nutrition Chocolate Chip Protein Cookies for $10.69 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply opt for the Subscribe & Save option on the listing page and remember to cancel it after your order ships to avoid monthly deliveries. A great way to get a hit of protein in between shakes and workouts, each cookie here contains 15-grams protein, 4-grams net carbs, and less than 1-gram of sugar. That’s on top of an additional nine essential amino acids and 9-grams of fiber to support your daily health regimen as well. Head below for more deals on these popular protein snack options.

Quest Epic Daily Deals sale:

While we are talking about your health regimen, you’ll definitely want to take a look at this morning’s offers on Apple Watch fitness companion wearables starting from just $110 alongside everything else in our fitness tracker deal hub. And remember, we are also still tracking some notable pre-order discounts on the new Apple Watch Series 7 as well.

More on the Quest Chocolate Chip Protein Cookies:

YOU DESERVE A COOKIE: The Quest Chocolate Chip Protein Cookies provide you with a sweet, soft & chewy cookie with 15g protein, 4g net carbs and less than 1g of sugar

UNWRAP COMPLETE PROTEINS: Quest Chocolate Chip Protein Cookies are made with complete, dairy-based proteins to provide you with 9 essential amino acids

FIBER IS YOUR FRIEND: Quest Chocolate Chip Protein Cookies have 9g of fiber to provide your body with a more complete macro profile

