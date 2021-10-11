Today’s best game deals: Mario 3D All-Stars $38, Splatoon 2, Death Stranding, Rage 2, more

In today’s best game deals, Target is now offering Super Mario 3D All-Stars on Nintendo Switch for $39.99 shipped. Target RedCard holders can score it for $37.99 shipped. Regularly $60 and still fetching as much from Amazon, this is $40 off and the lowest price we can find. As we previously reported, the digital verse of the this game was oddly removed from the eShop just after physical production ceased, so now’s a great time to score a copy while you still can. This one contains remastered versions of some of the best 3D Mario games including Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy released as part of Mario’s 35th anniversary event back in 2020. Head below for more including Splatoon 2, Death Stranding, Mario Party Superstars, The Last of Us Part II, Rage 2, Cyberpunk 2077, and much more. 

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

HORI releases Yoshi, Mario, and other HORIPAD Mini controllers for Nintendo Switch

PowerA tidily refuels two Xbox Series X|S controllers with new Duo Charging Station

Microsoft just unveiled the new 20th anniversary Xbox controller and headset

Seagate brings solid-state speeds and green LED bars to its new 1TB Xbox Game Drive

New Nyko Smart Clip Plus for DualSense and Series X|S controllers

Sora joins the battle as final Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fighter + more

Amazon’s New World shipwrecks you on Aeternum, now available worldwide

All-new Metroid Dread PowerA Slim Case and Enhanced Wired Controller now available

Dolby Vision makes its console gaming debut in latest Xbox Series X|S update

