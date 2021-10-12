Call of Duty: Vanguard single-player campaign detailed in latest announcement

Recently, the team behind Call of Duty: Vanguard detailed the single-player experience. The upcoming game isn’t just about World War II, but instead takes a look at how the world that we know could have been destroyed after it. You’ll follow five ordinary soldiers who become heroes, exploring the origins of the original Task Force One, which is where our Special Forces got their roots. Sound intriguing? Keep reading to take a deeper dive.

We’ll start at the end… to start at the beginning

According to the blog post, the game actually starts at the climax where a newly recruited Operator within Task Force One is en route to a U-boat facility where you, the operator, are set to infiltrate the complex to obtain Axis military intelligence. You’ll have five soldiers as squad mates whose individual actions help turn the tide of the war.

Become a team with five different soldiers who helped form the international Special Forces group

Starting off with Private Lucas Riggs from the North African Campaign to Lieutenant Wade Jackson from the Pacific, Lieutenant Polina Petrova from the Eastern Front, and the leader, Sergeant Arthur Kingsley from the British Army’s 9th Parachute Battalion, your squad is made up of soldiers from all over the world.

Throughout the Vanguard campaign you’ll experience the moments that turned these soldiers from ordinary men into international heroes as they come together for form Task Force One. At the end, you’ll find out who’s behind Project Phoenix, which is what your goal is to stop, and come face-to-face with the ruthless Nazi Officer Hermann Wenzel Freisinger.

9to5Toys’ Take

Though I’ve drifted away from some of the multiplayer aspects of newer FPS games, something that I’ve come to love more than ever is the campaign aspect. Give me a story, purpose, and reason for being there other than getting the highest number of kills, and I’ll stick around for hours on end.

Some games do OK without a campaign, but it’s something that many titles miss out on. I wasn’t super interested in Vanguard at first, because it seemed like “just another Call of Duty” game, but with the unique storytelling aspects described here, I’m quite excited to see what the campaign has to bring. We’ve already seen a World War II CoD come out in 2017, which was one of my favorites in years. However, it’ll be very interesting to see what comes of the story this time around, four years later.

Call of Duty: Vanguard launches on November 5 and we can’t wait to see what it brings to the table. We’re working to be able to have our annual in-depth game review ready at launch or shortly thereafter, so keep it tuned to 9to5Toys for all things Call of Duty.

