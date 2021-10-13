Is that a Baby Yoda on your shoulder? Disney offers BOGO for $5 on wide selection of plushies

-
Now Live BOGO $5

Alongside the ongoing official Disney Halloween costume sale, the Magic Kingdom has now kicked off a new buy one get for $5 plush sale. Regularly between $12 and $25, that means you can add any two plushies from this landing page to your cart and receive the second one for just $5. This is a great time to knock some birthday gifts out or to add to your growing collection. Head below for more details. 

The official Disney buy one get for $5 plush sale is now live. Shipping is free in orders over $75 with code SHIPMAGIC at the official Disney online shop. You’ll find everything from classic Disney characters to those from Toy Story, a number of Baby Yoda plushies, and even some Halloween-themed gear on tap here. 

Here are some top picks you can use to create your bundle, all of which are eligible for today’s BOGO for $5 promotion:

  • The Child Magnetic Shoulder Plush $20
  • Peas-in-a-Pod Plush Toy Story 3 $23
  • Bullseye Plush Toy Story $23
  • Child Plush in Hover Pram $30
  • Dumbo Plush $23
  • Pluto Plush $23
  • Chip ‘n Dale Halloween Plush Set $30
  • Mickey Mouse Bean Bag Plush $12
  • And much more

Speaking of plush deals, we are also tracking  great deal on this talking Baby Yoda as well as this 11-inch Grogu plush all-time low. Just be sure to dive into our coverage of the new Crocs x Star Wars The Mandalorian collection

More on The Child Magnetic Shoulder Plush:

Hey, there’s a ”Baby Yoda” on your shoulder! The Child mini plush comes with a magnetic fabric disc that goes under your shirt. Place the Child on top and enjoy his adorable company wherever you go.

