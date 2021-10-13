Cook meals to perfection with an instant read digital meat thermometer at under $7 (New low)

Doqaus US (96% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its Instant Read Digital Meat Thermometer for $6.79 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. With a typical price of $8 since August and higher even before that, today’s deal takes at least 15% off and newly marks the lowest offer we have tracked. Most would agree that it is much easier to cook meals to perfection when you are able to quickly identify temperatures. This affordable thermometer is here to help with a fast design that delivers “precise temperature readings within 3 seconds.” It offers a range of -58 to 572 degrees Fahrenheit with an accuracy that comes within 0.9 degrees. The display will even rotate automatically to work with how you are holding it.

Forego digital readings to reduce spending even further when you grab this analog Rubbermaid offering at under $5 Prime shipped. While it will unquestionably be harder to identify readings, this option can certainly serve as a good fallback if the offering above is not to your liking for any reason.

Other cooking-related deals we’ve spotted lately can be found in our home goods guide. Highlights include Ninja’s Smart Indoor Grill and Air Fryer at $230 alongside the Char-Broil stainless steel grills from $200. Other markdowns worth checking out range from these vitamin deals from $2.50 to the Amazon Oscillating 3-Speed Tower Fan with Remote at $47.50.

DOQAUS Instant Read Digital Meat Thermometer features:

DOQAUS updated version instant read meat thermometer provides precise temperature readings within 3 seconds! Cooking thermometer probe with a wide temp range of -58°F ~ 572°F (-50°C ~ 300°C), accurate to ±0.9°F. Our digital meat thermometer serves you for almost all culinary occasions: Steak, Turkey, BBQ, Grilling, Frying, or Icy beer, from blazing hot to freezing cold. The temperature guidelines on the packaging can help you achieve the desired food maturity.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!