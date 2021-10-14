Safeguard important documents with this $12 fireproof and water-resistant bag (20% off)

Golussx (98% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the JUNDUN Fireproof Document Bag for $11.99 Prime shipped once the on-page 20% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $3 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $3. Whether it be a social security card, passport, or something entirely different, we all tend to have some important documents that we would hate to lose in a fire. Thankfully, this bag is here to save the day at an affordable price. It can withstand temperatures up to 1,832 degrees Fahrenheit and resists water as well. The interior spans 13.4 by 9.4 inches, ensuring it can fit full-size documents with room to spare.

If you’re less concerned about fires and would rather deter theft, perhaps your money would be put to better use with a Master Lock Combination Padlock at under $4 Prime shipped. It’s great for cabinets, lockers, and the list goes on. This unit has a metal body, stainless steel cover, and hardened steel shackle.

Other storage-related deals we’ve come across lately include Apple’s new MagSafe Leather Wallet at $50, a fresh batch of AirTag case and accessory deals from $9.50, and even a couple of end tables at $13.50 each. And if your vehicle isn’t as clean as you would like it to be, now is a great time to remedy that with a 2-gallon car trash can at $10.50.

JUNDUN Fireproof Document Bag features:

Fireproof document bags are made of high quality non-itchy silicone coated fiberglass which stands up the temperature up to 1832℉. It will keep your values 100% safe. Document holder is not only fireproof but also high water resistant in case it gets wet for any reason

With the large capacity of 13.4 * 9.4 inches, fireproof document bag can keep most of your most valuable items including passports, licenses, USBs disks and CDs deeds, certificates, cash, letters , precious photos,marriage certificate, money and more

