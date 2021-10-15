Fossil’s large Nate Watch has a 50mm case, stainless steel build, and more at $66 (Save 33%)

Amazon is offering the Fossil Nate Stainless Steel Watch (JR1437) for $66 shipped. With a typical price of $99 at Amazon and much higher at Fossil, today’s offer shaves a minimum of 33% off and newly marks the lowest offer in over two years. It also happens to be the second-best price we’ve tracked. This stainless steel watch sports a stealthy appearance thanks to its black and gray styling. Stopwatch functionality is in tow, delivering easy-to-use time tracking across three separate dials for hours, minutes, and seconds. Water resistance allows it to survive depths of up to 165 feet, making it ready to withstand swimming, showering, and more. A large 50mm case size allows this watch to dwarf much of the competition.

If you would rather wear something with a more minimalistic aesthetic, check out this ultra-thin watch at $35. It’s available in a wide variety of colorways, allowing you to determine the best fit for your wardrobe. This offering is paired with a stainless steel mesh band, giving it a premium look despite having such a reasonable price.

Since you’re here, be sure to take a moment and swing by our fashion guide. There you’ll find Callaway’s Golf Apparel Event starts from $30 alongside the Eddie Bauer cold weather training sale. You can also tidy up your dresser drawers with six of Amazon’s organizers at $14.50. And if you also have an Apple Watch, consider grabbing this leather band for $7.50 Prime shipped.

Fossil Nate Stainless Steel Watch features:

For a bold, oversized look that’s certain to be noticed, choose Nate! Its clean, military-inspired design with oversized lugs and bold details offers a laid-back yet rugged feel that is perfect for any adventure, day or night.

Case size: 50mm; Band size: 24mm; quartz movement with chronograph analog display and date window; hardened mineral crystal lens resists scratches; imported

Smoke stainless steel case with gray dégradé dial; smoke stainless steel bracelet band with deployment-clasp closure; interchangeable with all 24mm Fossil watch bands

