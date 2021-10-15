New lows on Twelve South gear: BookBook Vol 2 from $56, MagSafe BookBook from $59, more

Amazon is now offering a selection of Twelve South iPad and iPhone accessories on sale. Our favorite is the BookBook Vol 2 for 12.9-inch iPad Pro at $63.99 shipped. Down from $80, today’s deal beats our previous mention by an additional $6 to mark a new low that we’ve tracked. This case is designed for Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro, including the all-new M1, and even fits the Magic Keyboard or Smart Keyboard Folio with ease. There’s an interior pocket for storing papers or cables, and you’ll even find support for your Apple Pencil. Designed from full-grain genuine leather, this is one of the best ways to upgrade your iPad on-the-go experience all around. Head below for more.

Other Twelve South gear on sale:

Be sure to give our Apple guide a look as well for all the other ways you can save on your favorite gear. You’ll find AirPods Pro down to $180, MagSafe for $20, AirTags at $24 each, and much more.

More on the Twelve South BookBook Vol 2:

Full-grain genuine leather book design protects and disguises iPad for added security

Fits iPad and iPad connected keyboards including Apple Magic Keyboard, Smart Keyboard Folio and Smart Keyboard. Not recommended for the white Magic Keyboard for iPad

Interior pocket for storing papers or charging cables

Hardback design and rigid spine offers crush and impact protection

Rear camera window for capturing photos and video

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!