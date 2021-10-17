Avoid disaster with GOOLOO’s portable jump starters and more from $35 (Up to 51% off)

Today only, as part of its Epic Daily Deals, GOOLOO (100% positive feedback in the last 12-months) via Amazon is currently offering the GOOLOO 1200A Portable Jump Starter for $49 shipped. Normally fetching $100, today’s massive 51% discount marks the very first we’ve tracked and a new all-time low. With the soon-to-be winter weather rolling in, having a trusty jump starter on board could mean the difference between a great day and a morning stuck in the cold waiting for a friend, or a tow. This 12V model boasts that it can jump start most any “vehicles up to 7.0L gas or 5.5L diesel,” with a charging time of just 5.5-hours and a standby life of 3-months per charge. Weighing in at a little over a pound, it’s easy to carry in your glove compartment or even backpack, plus it can be used as a 10A power bank for your phone, laptop, headphones, and more. See more options below.

Before you go, we’re currently tracking a few other deals which might be of interest to you, like Smith & Wesson’s aircraft-grade aluminum tactical pen at low of $18.50, or Renogy’s multi-function flashlight/glass hammer/seatbelt cutter for 35% off, plus Waterpik’s Sonic Fusion 2.0 flossing electric toothbrush back at the all-time low of $121 shipped.

EMERGENCY LIFE SAVER: The GOOLOO GP37-Plus portable car battery jump starter power pack with 1200A peak current amps will jump start most 12V vehicles up to 7.0L gas or 5.5L diesel. It is fully charged in 5 hours and can stand by for more than 3 months.

POWER BANK CHARGER: The GOOLOO GP37-Plus portable car battery jump starter box can be used to charge numerous devices using its USB output ports (5V 2.1A, 5V 2.4A/9V 2A) or 12V 10A output using the included cigarette lighter socket. The quick-charge 3.0 USB port charges your devices faster and is compatible with almost all USB charging devices, including cell phones, tablets, Kindles or digital cameras.

