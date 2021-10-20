Calphalon’s Premier Cookware Sets now up to $150 off at Amazon, deals from $160 shipped

Amazon is now offering up to 30% off Calphalon cookware. You can score the 8-piece Calphalon Premier Stainless Steel Pots and Pans Cookware Set for $249.99 shipped. Regularly $400, this is $150 or 38% off the going rate, a 2021 Amazon low, and the best price we can find. This set is currently listed at $400 via Walmart, for comparison. A great chance to upgrade your kitchenware ahead of holiday meals, this set comes with an 8-inch fry pan, 10-inch fry pan, a 2.5-quart saucepan with cover, the 5-quart saute pan with cover, and a 6-quart stock pot, also with an included lid. You’re looking at 3-ply metal construction, a dishwasher- and oven-safe design (up to 450-degrees), and compatibility with “gas, electric, induction, and glass stovetops.” Rated 4+ stars at Walmart. More deals and details below.

If you’re not necessarily looking for a higher-end set that could last nearly a lifetime, consider something like this 12-piece T-fal Signature Nonstick Dishwasher Safe Cookware Set. It sells for $60 shipped at Amazon right now and includes a handy 10.25 inch griddle alongside a spoon, ladle, and slotted spatula you won’t get with today’s Calphalon deals.

Speaking of which, you’ll find the rest of today’s up to 30% off Calphalon cookware with offers starting from $160 shipped and up to 30% in savings along with even more right here.

We are also still tracking some great deals on Ninja’s Fit Personal Blender as well as NutriBullet’s 1200W Combo Blender/Juicer alongside everything else in our home goods guide.

More on the Calphalon Premier Stainless Steel Cookware Set:

Included with the set: 8″ Fry pan 10″ Fry pan 2.5 quart Saucepan with cover 5 Quart. Saute pan with cover 6 quart Stock pot with cover

Durable 3 ply metal construction

Evenly sears, browns, and Sauts

Dishwasher safe for easy cleanup

Oven safe to 450°F

