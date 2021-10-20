This dual shower head kit installs ‘in minutes’ without tools: $20 (2-year low, 20% off)

Interlink Products (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the DreamSpa Dual Shower Head for $19.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. For comparison, this offering has held strong at $25 for well over a year. This works out to 20% in savings and the best price we have tracked since 2018. Give your bathroom a modern makeover with this dual shower head kit. An affordable price tag makes this an easy-to-achieve solution that won’t break the bank. You’ll get a fixed unit alongside a handheld head, both of which can be used individually or at the same time. A 5-foot stainless steel hose is also included and will make it a cinch to reach just about anywhere in your shower. This unit can be installed in “in minutes to any standard overhead shower arm” with “no tools required.”

Alternatively, you could streamline your bathroom with a Better Living 2-Chamber Shower Dispenser at $17 Prime shipped. It’s made with shampoo and body wash in mind, with individual pumps for both. This unit can be mounted using 2-way adhesive tape, making it a versatile and damage-fee solution that’ll work just about anywhere.

Keep the bathroom upgrades coming when you cash in on Amazon’s Gillette sale from $8.50 or the Oral-B Gold Box with prices as low as $22. Other home-friendly deals range from the Pit Boss digital electric smoker at $110 to a batch of Calphalon Premier Cookware Sets from $160. Oh, and don’t forge that Bella’s 6-quart steel touchscreen air fryer is down to $50.

DreamSpa Dual Shower Head features:

DreamSpa 36-setting Ultra-Luxury 3-way Multi Shower – use two Showers Heads separately or use Showerhead and Handheld Shower both together for a choice of 36 full and combined water flow patterns! Use each shower separately or both together!

7 Full Setting High-power Shower Head and Hand Shower | 7 settings include: Power Rain, Pulsating Massage, Hydro-Mist, Eco Rain, Rain/Mist, Rain/Massage, Pause | Oversize 4 inch Face | 3-zone Click Lever Dial | Rub-clean Jets

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!