UGREEN’s stainless steel laptop stand plunges to $7.50 Prime shipped (Save 45%)

The official UGREEN storefront at Amazon is offering its Stainless Steel Laptop Stand for $7.69 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. With a typical price of $14, today’s deal shaves 45% off and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. This versatile laptop stand from UGREEN is sturdy enough to support a 16-inch MacBook Pro and other similarly-sized devices that weigh as much as 11 pounds. It can elevate your notebook anywhere from 3.4 to 5.2 inches, thanks to an adjustable design. Unlike many competitors, this UGREEN offering boasts a stainless steel construction that goes above and beyond aluminum builds we typically see. It can be folded flat when not in use, making this unit great for travel as well.

Believe it or not, today’s savings leave you with enough left over to grab a couple of MoKo Wi-Fi Smart Plugs. An on-page 60% off coupon brings the cost down to $6 Prime shipped. This works out $3 each and a price that’s really difficult to beat. Like the deal above, this purchase is bound to help you level up the office or an entirely different space.

And if you’d prefer a more traditional laptop stand, have a look at yesterday’s find. It’s a Nulaxy-branded offering that’s comprised of aluminum and can also elevate your laptop by up to five inches. It’s still on sale and priced at under $9.50 Prime shipped, so be sure to have a look and also peek at our Mac accessories guide.

UGREEN Stainless Steel Laptop Stand features:

The UGREEN tablet stand is made of stainless steel, and the inner and outer contact surfaces of the stand holder are equipped with silicone anti-skid pads to increase friction and prevent sliding. At the same time, the travel laptop stand adopts the principle of triangular structure, which is more stable, does not shake. For the UGREEN desk laptop, its maximum load-bearing weight is up to 5kg.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!