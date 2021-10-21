WD’s 10TB external HDD sees $30 discount to lowest price in months at $180

Today only, as part of its ShellShocker Deals of the Day, Newegg is offering is offering the WD Elements 10TB Desktop USB 3.0 External Hard Drive for $179.99 shipped with the code 93XSA98 at checkout. For comparison, Amazon has the same drive for $210 right now and today’s deal is just $30 above our last mention from April, which also happens to be the all-time low. Ready to store up to 10TB of storage, this drive hooks up to your computer through a simple USB 3.0 cable. It can be used to offline movies, photos, documents, and more including Time Machine backups. Plus, you can even shuck it to place the drive inside of a NAS for additional network storage. Head below for more.

If you don’t need 10TB of storage or are just in the market for something more portable, check out this 4TB drive from Seagate. It’s also USB 3.0 but it doesn’t require external power to function. Plus, 4TB is plenty of space for on-the-go storage. It’s just $90 on Amazon, which saves an additional $53 from today’s lead deal.

If you’re not sure how to best use 10TB of storage, running your own home media server is a good idea. I have a 40TB server at home powered by Unraid and went in-depth to compare various storage server OS’ with each other. Blair, on the other hand, uses an 80TB home server, which you’ll definitely want to check out.

More about the WD Elements 10TB Desktop HDD:

WD Elements desktop storage with USB 3.0 offers reliable, high-capacity, add-on storage, fast data transfer rates and universal connectivity with USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 devices. The sleek design features up to 10TB capacity plus WD quality and reliability.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!