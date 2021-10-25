Bring LEGO’s 2,300-piece UCS R2-D2 to your Star Wars collection with a rare discount to $180

Zavvi is currently offering the new LEGO Star Wars R2-D2 for $179.99 shipped when code LEGOR2D2 has been applied at checkout. Marking one of the very first discounts since launching back on May the 4th, you’re looking at $20 in savings and a match of the all-time low. This UCS-style recreation of the galaxy’s most lovable droid stacks up to 2,314 pieces and is packed with details. Alongside just being the most accurate brick-built version of the R2 to date for showing off in your collection, you’re also looking at some novel play features like a rotating head, a mechanism to pop out the center leg, and even a miniature version of Luke’s Lightsaber stowed away inside. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look and then head below for more.

To go alongside the lead R2-D2 deal, last week also saw a series of all-time lows go live across the LEGO Star Wars buildable helmet lineup. That’s on top of a series of other sets starting from $16, which you can dive into in our previous coverage.

If you’re looking to expand your collection with some Harry Potter sets instead, the LEGO Group is looking to make it worth your while by bundling in a free gift with purchase set on select orders. The limited-edition Gryffindor Dorms arrives with two minifigures and more. Get all of the details on adding this unique kit to your collection right here.

LEGO Star Wars R2-D2 features:

Relive classic Star Wars moments as you build this exceptionally detailed R2-D2 LEGO droid figure building set for adults. The brilliant new-for-May-2021 design is packed with authentic details, including a retractable mid-leg, rotating head, opening and extendable front hatches, a periscope that can be pulled up and turned, and Luke Skywalker’s lightsaber hidden in a compartment in the head.

