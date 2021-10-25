Microsoft’s Modern Webcam drops to all-time low at $42 shipped (Reg. $60+)

Microsoft is offering its Modern Webcam for $41.99 shipped. Down from its list price of $70 and current going rate of $60 at Amazon, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked historically. Designed by Microsoft to be used with Teams meetings, this camera is HD certified and offers a versatile, easy-to-mount system for ease of use. The HD video also has HDR and True Look that can offer facial retouching and automatic light adjustment if needed. It’s got a fixed focus, as well, which covers ranges of 0.4m to 1.5m for a wide area for you to sit in. For the privacy-minded, there’s an integrated shutter and usage indicator light to ensure nobody is using the camera at inopportune times. Learn more in our announcement coverage then head below for more.

Does your computer only have USB-C inputs? Well, if so, grab a pair of nonda USB-C to USB-A adapters. These two dongles easily can be left on your webcam’s USB cable so you can plug it into your computer at any moment. For just $4.50 each when you clip the on-page coupon, this is a no-brainer purchase for all webcam owners.

If you need more ports on your computer, check out Anker’s PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 USB-C Hub that’s on sale today. It’s down to $30 and features 100W charging passthrough to keep your computer powered even when in-use. There are other Anker USB-C hub deals available right now as well, so be sure to check out our previous coverage for more information.

More on the Microsoft Modern Webcam:

Look your best on face-to-face calls and Microsoft Teams meetings. HD Certified for Microsoft Teams camera with versatile, easy-to-mount system adds reliable, high-quality video to your laptop workspace. Featuring high-quality video with HDR and True Look that deliver facial retouch and auto light adjustment.

