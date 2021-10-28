Apple’s annual Halloween TV show complete series sale is packed with classics from $15

Halloween weekend is right around the corner and Apple is now giving you a chance to score some of the best prices of the year across a collection of spooky TV show complete series. Ranging from classics like The Twilight Zone to newer favorites of Supernatural, What We Do in the Shadows, and more, now is a perfect time to dive into a new series or rewatch a favorite. All of the discounts start at $15, so be sure to check out our top picks down below.

Apple’s Halloween TV show complete series sale is live

Apple’s latest TV show complete series sale is packed with some notable titles. Starting at $15, you’ll find some fittingly frightening discounts across everything from classics to fan-favorites and newer releases. All of the markdowns are delivering the best prices of the year, too. Everything will also become a permanent addition to your collection, making today’s sale a notable chance to finally lock-in your favorite series to rewatch this Halloween weekend.

If you’re looking for some Halloween flicks to check out ahead of Sunday night, we’ve also got you covered with this ongoing $5 monsters, zombies, and supernatural movie sale at Apple. Not to mention, the latest $1 HD rental that’s still up for the taking, too.

