New handcrafted Pad & Quill Copertina M1 MacBook Pro cases launch at 15% off

After getting our first look at the new Cartella Slim linen cloth covers, Pad & Quill has now unleashed its new 2021 Copertina M1 MacBook Pro cases. The latest edition of Pad & Quill’s Copertina cover once again wraps your precious MacBook Pro in archival quality book cloth and is available in two colorways for both the new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models Apple just announced earlier this month. Head below for a closer look at the new 2021 Copertina M1 MacBook Pro cases along with a solid pre-order price drop.

Pad & Quill 2021 Copertina M1 MacBook Pro cases:

Handcrafted in the USA with Pad & Quill’s usual archival quality book cloth, the new 2021 Copertina M1 MacBook Pro cases are specifically designed for Apple’s latest and come with the brand’s “2-Year Book Bindery Warranty” along with a 30-day money back guarantee. Customers can also choose between the linen grey and charcoal colorways as well as an optional internal pocket for an extra $10.

Along with a “wrap back” for built-in laptop stand action, you’ll find a durable elastic Moleskine-like closure and hard shell construction to protect against bumps and bruises. The built-in multi-angle self-propping stand is joined by the brand’s “famous 3M-based clean release” technology:

This is the same 3M technology used in 10’s of thousands of our iPad and iPhone cases. When you want to remove the laptop you simply pull the case away, but we don’t think that will happen often wants your MacBook Pro calls this case home.

The new Pad & Quill 2021 Copertina M1 MacBook Pro cases start from $119.95 shipped and jump up to $129.95 with the optional internal pocket. However, using code PQ15 at checkout will knock both the 14- and 16-inch models down to $101.96 shipped. Both of which are listed as shipping in “late November.”

9to5Toys’ Take:

The Copertina has been a mainstay in the Pad & Quill lineup for quite some time now. The 2021 models have been updated with “improved” edge protection but are otherwise mostly the same with a new form-factor to lineup perfectly with Apple’s redesigned MacBook Pro models.

Be sure to check out the Cartella Slim linen cloth cases as well as the new American leather AirTag keychain, and Pad & Quill’s new leather iPhone 13 pocket book cases while you’re at it.

