Smartphone Accessories: Ringke iPhone 13 Frosted Case $10 (Save 30%), more

Ringke’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its Fusion iPhone 13 Frosted Matte Clear Case for $9.79 when clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $14, you’re looking at 30% in savings alongside one of the very first discounts and a new all-time low. Ringke’s Fusion case covers your iPhone 13 in a unique frosted matte finish that still lets you show off whichever color you picked up, just with some added style over a typical clear cover. There’s also added drop protection on top of a raised bezel around the front for keeping your screen safe when placed on a table.
Anti-fingerprint matte finish PC back prevents oily smudges and dirty marks. Durable translucent hard PC back and shock absorbent TPU bumper frame provides better grip for comfortable handling.
Raised bezel lip protects front display screen and back camera from potential scratches. Attach hand or neck straps with the built-in dual QuikCatch lanyard holes (Strap sold separately). iPhone 13 matte case with precise cutouts with easy access to charging ports and buttons
