New SEGA and Microsoft deal points at potential upcoming cloud gaming services and more

Just after launching a series of classic Genesis games for Switch Online, SEGA and Microsoft are now announcing a new partnership of their own. While the recent Switch Online update isn’t going over particularly well with gamers (mainly due to pricing, among other things), it sounds like SEGA has now inked a deal with Microsoft to work together on a strategic alliance that will see the Tokyo-based gaming company create new experiences with Microsoft’s Azure platform. Head below for more details.

SEGA and Microsoft collaboration

While there are no specifics in terms of actual releases or technologies coming out of the new SEGA and Microsoft partnership, we do have some details to go over. It sounds like SEGA will be looking to leverage Microsoft’s Azure cloud platform for “new and innovative” experiences with a focus on worldwide communities and more.

Here are more details from SEGA:

[The partnership] explores ways for SEGA to produce large-scale, global games in a next-generation development environment built on Microsoft’s Azure cloud platform. The alliance would form a key part of SEGA’s mid to long-term strategy, allowing the business to move forward with “Super Game”, a new initiative for developing new and innovative titles where the key focuses are “Global”, “Online”, “Community” and “IP utilization.”

It sounds as though SEGA is looking to the future with its interest in Microsoft’s Azure platform. While today’s press release doesn’t mention any games specifically, it looks as though SEGA is looking toward next-generation services, citing the widespread availability of 5G connectivity as well as streamlining the development process for upcoming experiences and the technologies that drive them:

Microsoft and SEGA have agreed upon the foundation for this alliance and through mutual cooperation, will look to build futher technological evolutions with areas such as the network infrastructure and communication tools required for global online services being a key priority. Additionally, by shifting to a next-generation development platform, SEGA can effectively adapt to diversfying work styles and potential infrastructural changes.

9to5Toys’ Take

While it’s hard to say exactly what this SEGA and Microsoft partnership will amount to when it comes to actual products on the shelf or the technological advancements that might power them, it’s exciting to see these two gaming juggernauts team up. As some have pointed out, there was once a time when SEGA tried to get Dreamcast compatibility added to the Xbox, but it sounds like team Sonic the Hedgehog has some big plans in the works with Microsoft’s cloud technology. We should point out that Azure also handles platform, software, AI, and other services, suggesting this might not necessarily be some kind of dedicated SEGA cloud service or something along those lines. Only time will tell.

