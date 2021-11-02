Dell Black Friday ad 2021: Deals starting now on laptops, desktops, and more

Now that we’re into November, it’s inevitable that Black Friday ads will begin to roll out. Earlier today, we took a look at Macy’s ad, which detailed store hours, some deals, and more. Now, we’re diving into what we can expect from Dell this Black Friday from its upcoming ad scan, including sale dates, an early peek at computer deals, and more.

Dell’s Black Friday discounts start November 15, though early access prices are already live

While Dell was first out of the gate last year with its Black Friday festivities starting in mid-October, this year, it’s taking things a tad bit slower. According to the upcoming Dell Black Friday ad, discounts this year start on November 15, which is still a week or two ahead of Black Friday itself, giving you plenty of time to save. However, select items are already on sale prior to the official event kicking off in a few weeks.

This year, you’ll find that Dell is discounting both consumer and professional computing gear – ranging from desktops and laptops to peripherals and even servers. Many of the sales start at different times, likely to help stagger web traffic and prevent any problems from too many visitors hitting the site at once. These “doorbuster” sales will last throughout the event and will begin on November 15, at 11 a.m. ET.

One deal that we’re already seeing live, featured in Dell’s Black Friday ad, is the Vostro 5890 desktop. Sporting a 6-core 2.9GHz i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB NVMe SSD, this desktop has a retail price of $1,098, though it’s on sale for $769 right now and falls further to $549 when you use the code BFDTLQ2 at checkout. While it doesn’t include a dedicated GPU, this desktop is a great starting point for your PC gaming journey as the UHD 630 integrated graphics are more than enough to play lightweight games. Plus, it has the ability to be expanded and upgraded as time goes on and other components become more readily available.

Another top pick is the latest Vostro 7510 Laptop, featuring an 11th Generation Core i7 processor with eight cores and a 4.6GHz clock speed. The laptop runs Windows 11 Pro and has 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB NVMe SSD. This time around, you’ll find the RTX 3050 graphics card integrated, making it perfect for medium gaming as well. Currently, it’s on sale for around $1,430 with the code SAVE35, dropping from a list price of over $2,200. However, during the Black Friday event, you’ll find this laptop down to an astonishingly low price of $1,149, which is a 48% discount from its normal going rate.

Source: TheBlackFriday.com

Keep it locked to 9to5Toys for all the latest Black Friday news

We’re expecting to see plenty of additional Black Friday news roll in throughout the coming weeks as retailers gear up for what’s certain to be a November to remember. As always, our Black Friday guide will be your place for all of the latest news and deals.

