Speck’s latest iPhone 13 series cases now up to 25% off: MagSafe, grip, clear, more from $19

Amazon is now discounting a selection of Speck’s latest iPhone 13 series cases starting at under $19 with free shipping across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. Ranging from its standard clear cases to MagSafe-enabled covers, multicolored offerings, and styles with some added grip, you’re looking at a series of all-time lows across the lineup. Marking some of the very first discounts, there’s up to 25% in savings across the lot to cover all of Apple’s newest handsets. So whether you’re rocking the iPhone 13 mini or the 13 Pro Max, you’ll want to check out all of the offerings below. But first, head over to our Tested with 9to5Toys review for a better idea of what to expect.

Speck iPhone 13 series cases:

Speaking of iPhone 13 accessories, elago’s new MS Charging Hub Duo pads just went on sale today for the first time. Delivering two different form-factors that streamline your desk or nightstand, these MagSafe-ready hubs are great ways to tame your multi-device setup at $20 each.

Speck CandyShell Pro iPhone 13 Pro case features:

We fused a durable, polycarbonate outer shell to an inside layer of protective cushioning to provide two layers of tough protection in a slim and pocket-friendly case. Plus, a scratch-resistant soft-touch coating means it feels great and allows a secure hold when texting, gaming, and taking selfies. Confidence is everything. That’s why every CandyShell PRO now has more protection, withstanding drops up to 8 feet.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!