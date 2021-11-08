My Best Buy 1-day flash sale offers early Black Friday discounts on Sonos, VIZIO, and more

Today, Best Buy is continuing to roll out the pre-Black Friday 2021 savings with the launch of a members-only 1-day sale. Running through the end of the day, My Best Buy members (free to sign-up) will be able to lock-in some exclusive savings across everything from Sonos smart speakers to 8Bitdo retro controllers and more. Shipping is free in orders over $35 and there’s also the added price guarantee assurance for some added peace of mind that you’ll get the lowest price. Head below for all of our top picks.

As we noted last week, more and more sales are going to require some kind of membership as Black Friday proper nears closer. Today’s My Best Buy flash sale is giving us just a taste of what’s to come in the following weeks, so it’s a good idea to go swing by our coverage that details everything you need to know on which accounts are required to lock-in the holiday season’s best deals.

Notable My Best Buy discounts:

And to go alongside the 1-day event, you can still shop all of the other early Black Friday deals from Best Buy that are up for the taking right here. Ranging from deep discounts on Apple gear to smart home devices and more, there’s an even wider array of price cuts to be had now for beating the holiday rush.

