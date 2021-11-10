LEGO officially announces Luke’s Lightsaber set, confirms as gift with purchase for AT-AT

After seeing the UCS AT-AT unveiled in its full glory yesterday, the LEGO Group is back today to answer one of the questions still surrounding the upcoming set. It was previously unknown how builders could get their hands on the LEGO Luke’s Lightsaber promotional set, and now we know that you’ll have to buy the latest collectible set to build the gift with purchase. Head below for all of the details.

LEGO officially announces upcoming Luke’s Lightsaber

Earlier this fall, 9to5Toys reported that the LEGO Group would be continuing the theme we saw kick off with last year’s buildable Lightsaber. Now fast-forward to today, the company is now officially announcing the new addition to the collection, which takes the form of Luke’s Lightsaber.

The 173-piece set arrives as a near life-sized version of the weapon from a more civilized era. It’s the first time we’ve seen a brick-built version of the Skywalker saber re-created like this, and hits on all of the signature design cues. You’ll also find a black display stand underneath with a printed name plate.

There’s also a bit more polish this time around compared to the Yoda version last year. Previously, there was pretty underwhelming packaging that had the set wrapped in a flimsy yellow box. Now, you’ll find that the usual 18+ branding has been carried over to deliver the kind of package you’d expect from a limited-edition set. Its all-black box pairs with the other stylings that we’ve been getting from UCS or other collectible builds.

Confirmed to be a GWP for the UCS AT-AT

While we pretty much already knew that the LEGO Group would be releasing Luke’s Lightsaber, the confirmation has also gone a step further and informed builders on how you’ll be able to add this one to your collection. Entering as a gift with purchase over Black Friday weekend, this kit will be limited exclusively to those picking up the new UCS AT-AT.

That’s not all too surprising considering that last year’s Yoda’s Lightsaber was locked to the Mos Eisley Cantina. But those who were hoping it would be open to all Star Wars orders over a certain spending threshold will be out of luck.

9to5Toys’ Take

While I’m sure builders who were hoping to bring this unique creation to their collections will be a bit disappointed to find out that they’ll have to score an $800 kit, getting Luke’s Lightsaber is certainly as good as we’ve seen from a gift with purchase. The LEGO Star Wars theme has long been subject to some of the less desirable promotional sets, especially when compared with what we see from its NASA or Harry Potter divisions.

