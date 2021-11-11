Score CORSAIR’s K65 Mini keyboard at low of $100, get a FREE Sabre Pro mouse (Save $65)

Best Buy is currently bundling CORSAIR’s new K65 Mini 60% Wired Mechanical Keyboard in White with a Sabre Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse for $99.99 shipped. Note: The mouse will be automatically added to your cart for free with the K65 Mini Keyboard. Having launched earlier this year, today’s discount marks only the second we’ve tracked, beating out our last mention by $0.50 and setting a new all-time low. Bundled with the typically $55 Sabre Pro mouse, you stand to save up to $65 today, or a little more than 39%.

With CORSAIR’s K65 Mini keyboard, you can enjoy Esports-grade 8,000-Hz polling for ultra-responsive gameplay as well as a set of Cherry MX Silver Speed switches, all on a compact 60% body. It’s also quite customizable, given the per-key RGB backlighting, programmable macros, and key remaps, with enough onboard memory to keep 50 unique profiles at your disposal.

That’s alongside the equally high-polling Sabre Pro wireless mouse, which employs an 18K DPI optical sensor and lightweight design to keep you one step ahead of the competition. Take a peek at our hands-on reviews of the K65 Mini and Sabre RGB Pro to learn more.

Then, why not round out today’s bundle with SteelSeries’ Arctis Pro + GameDAC Wired Headset for $90 off. It offers compatibility with a huge variety of games, and even features PS5 support if you’re one of the lucky few to get your hands on one. Though if something a little more budget-friendly is calling your name, you can find all sorts of other deals and drops in our dedicated gaming guide.

The K65 RGB MINI delivers big features compressed into a 60% form-factor to easily fit into even the tightest spaces for comfortable gaming. Transmits your inputs to your PC up to 8x faster than conventional gaming keyboards with 8,000Hz hyper-polling. Lightning-fast response times with a 1.2mm actuation distance, registering up to 4x faster than standard mechanical keyboards with CORSAIR AXON.

