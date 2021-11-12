CORSAIR’s 7.1GB/s 2TB NVMe SSD hits low of $370, more RAM and storage deals from $80

Amazon is offering the CORSAIR MP600 PRO XT PCIe Gen4 2TB NVMe Internal Solid-State Drive for $369.99 shipped. Normally $415 at Amazon, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. CORSAIR’s MP600 PRO XT is one of the fastest NVMe SSDs on the market with up to 7.1GB/s transfer rates. This comes from the fact that it’s using PCIe 4.0 and high-density 3D TLC NAND technology. You’ll also find an included aluminum heat spreader to help keep your SSD cool during longer file transfers. Take a closer look in our announcement coverage then head below for more.

We also spotted that Amazon is offering the CORSAIR Vengeance RGB RT 64GB 3600MHz RAM for $339.99 shipped. This is a discount of $75 and saves 18% from its normal going rate, also marking a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’ve got a high-end gaming setup, your RAM should absolutely be up to par as well. This kit includes four 16GB DIMMS that are clocked at 3600MHz. Each DIMM also features an RGB LED strip on the top that has individual segments so you can really dial it in and customize the look of your setup.

Other CORSAIR discounts:

More on the CORSAIR MP600 PRO XT NVMe SSD:

A PCIe Gen4 x4 extreme data performance controller delivers up to 7,100MB/sec sequential read and 6,800MB/sec sequential write speeds*, for phenomenal read, write, and response times that leave standard M.2 SSDs in the dust.

Leveraging PCIe Gen4 NVMe 1.4 technology for maximum bandwidth, the MP600 PRO XT delivers incredible storage performance.

High-density 3D TLC NAND provides the ideal mix of performance and endurance to keep your drive performing at its best for years.

