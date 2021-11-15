Govee launches early Black Friday sale with up to 50% off smart home lights and accessories

As the last of the Black Friday 2021 ads trickle in, Govee is getting in on the action by launching an early Black Friday sale with up to 50% off its in-house smart home lights and accessories. Shipping is free across the board. Throughout the sale you’ll find deep discounts on a collection of the brand’s Alexa- and Assistant-enabled gear, including lights for all over your smart home. So whether you’re looking to outfit the office with some ambient lighting or expand the setup to the home theater or outdoors, there are quite a few offerings down to some of the best prices of the year up for grabs. Head below for all of our top picks.

A notable headliner amongst all of the other discounts is the Govee Glide Wall Light at $74.99. This starter set normally fetches $100, with today’s offer saving you 25%, beating our previous mention by $10, and marking the second-best price to date. This customizable wall light from Govee lets you piece together the modular LEDs in order to fill your space with some ambient lighting. It’ll not only connect right to your Wi-Fi, but also delivers various lighting effects over the companion app. Learn more in our hands-on review, as well.

Here are some other Govee Black Friday highlights:

Govee Glide Wall Light features:

Connect the 7 interchangeable Glide Wall Light segments in any order you want for a wall light shape that’s truly your own style. And if you have more than one Glide set, group control them together in Govee Home App. Our patented RGBIC tech lets Glide Wall Light display up to 55 colors at one time and 16 million colors total, allowing for beautiful color combinations and flowing multi-color effects.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!