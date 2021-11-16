Amazon Black Friday preview 2021: 48-hour sale, Echo discounts, much more

One of the final Black Friday 2021 ads we’ve been waiting for has finally arrived. Amazon this morning is revealing all of the savings that’ll arrive from its 48-hour sale, including deep discounts on Echo devices, toys, and much more. Hit the jump for all of the Amazon Black Friday 2021 highlights ahead of Thanksgiving week.

Amazon reveals Black Friday 2021 preview

Mixing things up from the usual ad scan or flier that we’ll see from all of the usual brick-and-mortar retailers, this year Amazon is just releasing a more stripped-down announcement detailing only the essentials. There’s still plenty of Black Friday action packed within the press release, which is slated to officially kick off on Thursday, November 25.

Spanning 48 hours, this year’s event will cover every product category under the online giant’s umbrella ranging from tech and toys to fashion, home goods, and more. So expect to see deep discounts across everything from Apple to LEGO and all that falls in between.

We will of course also be seeing notable savings from Amazon when it comes to its suite of in-house devices for Black Friday 2021, as well. While the retailer isn’t exactly giving up all of the details as for what we’ll see dollar for dollar next week, it is giving us a pretty good idea of what to expect from the Echo, Fire TV, and Kindle deals.

All of the price cuts will go live via the Black Friday portal and will be spread across the two-day event. Amazon will more than likely be continuing what we’ve seen in the past and rolling out a collection of rotating discounts as part of its daily Gold Boxes, too.

Here are some of the highlights from the Amazon Black Friday ad:

Holiday Toy List: Save on dolls, toys, and accessories from L.O.L. Surprise!, PAW Patrol, Bluey, Little Tikes, Fisher-Price, Barbie, Hot Wheels, and more. Save up to 30% on party games from Cards Against Humanity and gifts from Disney, Marvel, DC, and PJ Masks.

Save on dolls, toys, and accessories from L.O.L. Surprise!, PAW Patrol, Bluey, Little Tikes, Fisher-Price, Barbie, Hot Wheels, and more. Save up to 30% on party games from Cards Against Humanity and gifts from Disney, Marvel, DC, and PJ Masks. Seasonal Fashion: Save on a selection of footwear, apparel, accessories, and best-sellers, including up to 40% on Levi’s for the family and up to 30% on adidas

Save on a selection of footwear, apparel, accessories, and best-sellers, including up to 40% on Levi’s for the family and up to 30% on adidas Home Entertaining and Decor: Save up to 40% on Instant Brands kitchen appliances. Save up to 43% on robot, cordless, and upright vacuums from Shark. Save up to 30% on air purifiers from Levoit and Coway. Save up to 15% on select furniture.

Save up to 40% on Instant Brands kitchen appliances. Save up to 43% on robot, cordless, and upright vacuums from Shark. Save up to 30% on air purifiers from Levoit and Coway. Save up to 15% on select furniture. Electronics: Save up to 30% on select TVs from Samsung, Sony, and LG. Save on select headphones from Bose, Sony, and Beats. Save up to 29% on select Garmin watches and navigation products. Save up to 30% on select desktops, laptops, monitors, and tablets. Receive a $50 Amazon promotional credit with the purchase of Oculus Quest 2. Save $40 with the purchase of FlashForge Adventurer 3 Lite 3D Printer.

Save up to 30% on select TVs from Samsung, Sony, and LG. Save on select headphones from Bose, Sony, and Beats. Save up to 29% on select Garmin watches and navigation products. Save up to 30% on select desktops, laptops, monitors, and tablets. Receive a $50 Amazon promotional credit with the purchase of Oculus Quest 2. Save $40 with the purchase of FlashForge Adventurer 3 Lite 3D Printer. Amazon Devices: Save up to 42% on select Alexa-enabled devices including Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) Kids, Echo Buds (2nd Gen) with wired case, and Echo Frames (2nd Gen). Save up to 30% on Amazon Fire TV 50” 4-Series. Save up to 30% on the Kindle Oasis. Save up to 50% on the Fire TV Stick 4K. Save up to 50% on select Fire HD tablets. Save up to 30% on Blink video Doorbell. Save $20 on the Luna Controller.

Save up to 42% on select Alexa-enabled devices including Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) Kids, Echo Buds (2nd Gen) with wired case, and Echo Frames (2nd Gen). Save up to 30% on Amazon Fire TV 50” 4-Series. Save up to 30% on the Kindle Oasis. Save up to 50% on the Fire TV Stick 4K. Save up to 50% on select Fire HD tablets. Save up to 30% on Blink video Doorbell. Save $20 on the Luna Controller. Tools, Garden, and Automotive: Save up to 30% on select DEWALT tools. Save up to 31% on select generators from DuroMax. Save up to 30% on select AeroGarden indoor gardens. Save up to 30% on select auto parts and accessories.

If that’s not enough to satisfy you, be sure to go check out the entire Amazon Black Friday ad right here before preparing for the Black Friday season in other ways below.

