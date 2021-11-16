Microsoft Surface Keyboard and Touch Mouse see early holiday deals from $30 (Up to 50% off)

We have spotted some notable deals on some Microsoft peripherals today over at Amazon. First up, the Microsoft Surface Keyboard is now marked down to $79.99 shipped. Regularly $100, like it currently fetches at Best Buy, today’s deal is within $1 of the Amazon all-time low and the lowest price we can find. Compatible with Windows machines as well as Android devices and even your Mac, this is a wireless Bluetooth keyboard with a 50-foot range. The 110-key, full-size keyboard features “thoughtfully engineered travel, height, pitch and spacing” as well as a return force that “prevents accidental presses,” and more. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 400 Best Buy customers. Head below for a solid price drop on the Microsoft Arc Mouse.

Amazon is also offering the Microsoft Arc Touch Mouse for $29.99 shipped. Matched at Best Buy. Regularly $60, this is the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon in over a year, $12 below our previous mention, and the best price we can find. Not only does it fold flat for portability, but it also works on “virtually any surface with BlueTrack Technology.” Designed for use with either hand for all you southpaws out there, the wireless mouse makes use of a 2-way touch scroll design that allows for “smooth, intuitive navigation.” This one is also compatible with both Windows and Mac setups with a 4+ star rating from thousands at Best Buy.

And while we are talking Microsoft, you’ll want to take a quick browse through the brand’s Black Friday ad we featured last week. It will give you a much better idea of what’s to come from the Microsoft Store holiday deals including major price drops on Surface Go 2, select PC setups, headsets, Xbox games, software bundles, and more. Then swing by our master Black Friday 2021 hub for even more.

More on the Microsoft Surface Keyboard:

Create emails and documents with this Microsoft Surface keyboard. The Bluetooth capability lets you connect wirelessly to your computer within a 50-foot range for greater movement, and the optimized feedback lets you depress the keys silently so you won’t disturb others. This Microsoft Surface keyboard has full-sized keys for comfortable, accurate typing.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!