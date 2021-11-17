eufy’s new laser-guided RoboVac X8 falls to $420 (Save $180), more from $40

The official eufy Amazon storefront is now offering its RoboVac X8 Smart Robotic Vacuum for $419.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $600, you’re looking at a new all-time low of $180 while also beating the launch discount by $130. As the latest entry into the Anker eufy stable of robotic vacuums, the RoboVac X8 is its most capable autonomous cleaning solution yet with 2000Pa of suction power and iPath LiDAR-based navigation. Alongside integrating with the companion app for setting schedules and adjusting the cleaning zones, there’s also Alexa and Google Assistant voice control for effortlessly sweeping up this holiday season. Head below for more eufy robot and stick vacuums from $40.

Just like the lead deal, you’ll need to clip the on-page coupon found on each of the following listings in order to lock-in the noted deal price.

Other notable eufy vacuum deals:

While not quite as affordable as any of the eufy offerings above, early holiday markdowns have gone live across the iRobot Roomba lineup. These robotic vacuums are now on sale from $200, delivering everything from entry-level offerings to flagship-caliber cleaning solutions at up to $350 off.

eufy RoboVac X8 features:

Each turbine offers 2000 Pa of suction power, increasing overall airflow by 80% so your house can go back to looking its best. Clean up to 57.6% more pet hair with the immense power of the Twin Turbines. By intelligently memorizing your house environment, RoboVac can quickly build a virtual map to follow for the most efficient cleaning route, without needing you to manually map it out.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!