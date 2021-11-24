ASUS’ 43-inch 4K 120Hz gaming monitor hits $929, more from $180 (Up to $171 off)

Amazon is offering the ASUS ROG Strix 43-inch 4K 120Hz Gaming Monitor (XG438Q) for $929 shipped. Matched at Newegg. Today’s offer takes $171 off the amount you’d spend at retailers like Adorama and beats the lowest price we have tracked in the past by $102. If you’ve found yourself not the fence between monitors that support 4K or a high refresh rate, this display takes care of that by offering both. It boasts a 3840 x 2160 resolution that can fluidly display content at 120Hz. Best of all, everything is broadcasted on a massive 43-inch screen. Unsurprisingly, this high-end monitor also happens to be loaded with I/O like DisplayPort, 3.5mm, three HDMI ports, and two USB outputs. Over at Newegg you’ll find it has a rating of 5/5 eggs.
More ASUS monitors on sale:
- ASUS ROG Swift 24.5-inch 1080p 360Hz: $489 (Reg. $600)
- ASUS 14-inch 1080p 60Hz Portable USB-C: $180 (Reg. $229)
- ASUS 17.3-inch 1080p 240Hz Portable USB-C: $408 (Reg. $489)
- ASUS 27-inch 1440p 270Hz: $602 (Reg. $699)
- AORUS 43-inch 4K 144Hz USB-C: $860 (Reg. $1,000)
- View all…
Why stop there when we have a lengthy list of other monitor deals from $140? Leading the pack with Samsung’s 24-inch Curved 1080p monitor, but you’ll also find an LG 4K display at $247. The Razer Raptor 27-inch 1440p 144Hz gaming monitor is also up for grabs at a new low of $500.
ASUS ROG Strix 43-inch 4K 120Hz Gaming Monitor features:
- 43” 4K non-glare gaming monitor with 120Hz refresh rate for super-smooth gaming visual | Includes – (1) Display port, (3) HDMI, (1) Earphone jack, (2) USB Ports | VESA (100X100mm) Compatible
- Product dimensions | Without stand – 38.3” L x 2.93” D x 22.46” H | With stand – 38.3” L x 9.53” D x 24.85” H | Weight – 31.3 lbs. | Voltage – 100-240V, 50/60 Hz | Aspect ratio – 16:9 | True Resolution – 3840 x 2160
