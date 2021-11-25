Apple’s prev-gen. Intel Mac mini makes a capable Plex server and more at $429

As part of its Black Friday DealZone, B&H offers the previous-generation late 2019 Apple Mac mini i3 3.6GHz/8GB/256GB for $429 shipped. Having originally sold for $799, we’ve more recently been tracking a $549 going rate with today’s offer marking the best price of the year at $120 under our previous mention. While it’s not the latest offering that arrives with Apple Silicon under the hood, the previous-generation Mac mini arrives with much of the same compact footprint powered by a 3.6GHz Intel chip. For those in the market for an affordable entry point into the macOS ecosystem, today’s deal is certainly worth a look whether it’s for a family desktop or setting up a Plex server. For a more in-depth look, swing by our hands-on review and then head below for more.

An easy recommendation for pairing with your Mac mini would be picking up Satechi’s USB-C Stand and Hub with your savings. This accessory sports a unique under-Mac design that delivers front-facing I/O alongside a matching silver aluminum construction to look the part. Or you could save even more by going with the previous-generation model at $64, which ditches the built-in SSD storage found on the newer model.

But when it does come to the latest M1 machines from Apple, we’re also spotting some notable discounts on that front, too. With up to $200 in savings across the lineup, the M1 MacBook Pro leads the way at new Amazon lows alongside price cuts on the M1 MacBook Air and 24-inch iMac.

Mac mini features:

In addition to being a great desktop computer, Mac mini powers everything from home automation to giant render farms. And now with eighth-generation Intel quad-core and 6-core processors and Intel UHD Graphics 630, Mac mini has even more compute power for industrial-grade tasks. So whether you’re running a live concert sound engine or testing your latest iOS or iPadOS app, Mac mini is the shortest distance between a great idea and a great result.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!