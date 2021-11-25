Razer’s latest Book 13 Gaming Laptop falls to new low of $1,500 ($500 off), more up to $900 off

After seeing a collection of Razer peripherials go on sale at the start of the week, Amazon is now rolling out the savings to a selection of Razer gaming laptops. Shipping is free across the board. Our top pick is the Razer Book 13 Laptop 4.7GHz/16GB/512GB for $1,499.99. Normally fetching $2,000, you’re looking at a new all-time low of $500 off and $200 below the one discount we’ve seen in the past. The new Razer Book 13 launched back at the beginning of the year with an 11th Gen Intel processor under the hood and plenty of prowess for diving into AAA titles and more. There’s also a 13.4-inch 60Hz display, Intel Iris Xe graphics, and Chroma RGB lighting packed into its CNC aluminum build which rounds out the package alongside Thunderbolt 4 and an array of other I/O. Head below for more.

Other Razer Blade Black Friday deals:

If you’d prefer to center the gaming rig around a desktop machine, this morning saw the NZXT Black Friday sale go live. Packed with rare discounts on its pre-built PCs alongside components for building out your own battlestation-worthy machine, you’ll want to dive into our coverage for all of the details on taking advantage of these notable offers.

Latest Razer Book 13 features:

From a heritage of high-performance hardware comes a productivity powerhouse. Razer Book 13 is Ultra-compact and portable with a 13.4” 4K touch display and a 16:10 aspect ratio to keep you focused on accomplishing. Plus, with an 11th Gen Intel Core i7, you can put a pedal to your process. Ready, willing, and able to turn every ounce of work into pure worth—11th Gen Intel Core i7 mobile processors bring maximum performance to the Razer Book 13. Just because it’s a lightweight laptop, doesn’t mean it can’t pack a punch of productivity.

