Cyber Monday pricing on Nintendo’s Switch Pro Controller now live at $50!

Walmart is now offering the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller for $49.99 shipped. Matched at Target where RedCard holders can score it for $47.49 shipped. Regularly up to $75 and typically fetching as much as $70 at Amazon (previous to the holidays), this is $10 below our pre-Black Friday mention, matching the most readily available Black Friday pricing this year, and the lowest we can find. If you’re looking to ensure there’s one under the tree this year, this is it. The Nintendo Pro Controller brings that traditional form-factor to your rig — perfect for navigation intensive titles where full camera control is paramount. There are more affordable alternatives out there, like the PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller at $39, but there’s nothing quite like Nintendo’s motion controls, HD rumble, integrated amiibo support, and more. Head below for additional details.

For some even more affordable Nintendo controllers and accessories. The aforementioned PowerA gamepad and more are still available starting from $10 in our Black Friday roundup. While some deals are beginning to sell out, you’ll still find a host of the brands controllers, alongside the Comfort Grip, Pokémon Poke Ball Carrying Case, and more down at some of the best prices of the year.

And while we are talking Nintendo Cyber Monday deals, the rate holiday pricing on fitness-focused Ring Fit Adventure is still starting from $52, down from the regular $80 price tag. And you still might get lucky on the Black Friday-priced Switch game you had your eye on over in our holiday console games roundup.

More on the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller:

Take your gaming sessions up a notch with the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller (Black). It includes motion controls, HD rumble and built-in amiibo functionality. A must-have for classics like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, it can be used with the Switch, whether it’s docked or undocked. It is available in black with a circuit detail on the front. It also features sturdy hand-gripping material.

