Nintendo’s fitness-focused Ring Fit Adventure starts from $52 for Black Friday (Reg. $80)

The official Black Friday price on Ring Fit Adventure for Nintendo Switch is now live on Amazon at $54.99 shipped. Also matched at Best Buy, GameStop, and Target with an extra 5% off for RedCard holders that drops it to $52.25 shipped. Regularly $80, this is a new Amazon all-time low by a long shot and a perfect chance to score Nintendo’s fitness-focused, family-ready Switch experience at the advertised price from the 2021 Nintendo Black Friday ad. Gamers “control in-game movements with the new Ring-Con and Leg Strap accessories” in a huge fantasy world where you “defeat enemies using real-life exercise.” Hit up our hands-on review for a closer look and head below for more details.
The Nintendo Black Friday deals are hitting hard and fast today including the Mario Kart holiday console bundle, the now live Mario Kart Live Black Friday deal, and a truckload of the some of the best Switch games out there at rock-bottom, doorbuster pricing from just $27!
And if you’re looking for a particularly interesting Nintendo-based gift this year, there’ still a chance to get the new Zelda Game and Watch console under the tree from $47.50. You’ll find all of the details on that right here alongside the rest of our Black Friday console game deals in our now updated roundup.
More on Ring Fit Adventure:
- An adventure game that’s also a workout
- Explore a huge fantasy world and defeat enemies using real-life exercise
- Jog, sprint, and high knee through dozens of levels
- Control in-game movements with the new Ring-Con and Leg Strap accessories
- Learn about all the great new features, including a new voice option and a fun new Rhythm Game mode that are included in the latest free update
