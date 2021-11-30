Amazon highlights best-sellers and other holiday shopping trends in Black Friday 2021 recap

Black Friday and Cyber Monday have officially come to a close. Amazon is now taking a look back at one of the longer holiday shopping seasons on record, which had deals start going live back in October. Highlighting all of the best-sellers alongside some other trends, you can get all of the details down below.

Amazon gets retrospective with Black Friday 2021 recap

Right off the bat, the biggest thing that Amazon is focusing on for its Black Friday recap is just how much customers saved over the holiday shopping season so far. Or better put, just how much the retailer was able to undercut its competition. Here’s a breakdown of some of the better savings.

The LG Gaming Monitor, 27-inch, at 17% less.

JBL LIVE 300 Wireless Headphones at 47% less.

Citizen Eco Drive Men’s watch at 37% less.

T-Fal deep fryer at 20% less.

Braun Electric Razor for Men, Series 7, at 38% less.

Crest 3D Whitestrips, 22 treatments, at 53% less.

Over on the popular product highlights, all of the usual suspects have appeared. Fitting for its massive discount, Apple’s latest AirPods Pro are claiming one of the top spots of the year. Though Amazon isn’t to be outdone. Both the Echo Dot and Echo Show 5 are amongst the best-sellers, alongside a collection of other tech. Apparel was yet another product category that did quite well according to Amazon, and we personally have our fashion correspondent Ali to thank for all of the coverage.

Some other tidbits you may find interesting are that Amazon shoppers were more interested in holiday prep and home decor this year, so it’s safe to say you should be seeing more festive displays outside in the coming weeks. This was also the biggest Black Friday yet for Amazon when it came to shipping out packages to alternative delivery locations. So if you picked up a present from an Amazon Locker, Counter location, or even one of the brick and mortar Amazon stores, you’re to thank for this stat from the recap.

Those who still have some holiday shopping left to do before the big day at the end of December can hit up our coverage of Amazon’s annual gift guides. Or, of course, just keep it locked to 9to5Toys through the rest of the holiday season for all of the best discounts and more.

