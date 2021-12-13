9to5Toys Daily: December 13, 2021 – Apple Watch Series 7 $50 off, all M1 Macs on sale, more

Listen to a recap of the best deals and news from 9to5Toys each day at noon. 9to5Toys Daily is available on iTunes and Apple Podcasts, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed. New episodes of 9to5Toys Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
- Apple Watch Series 7 fall to new all-time lows of $50 off starting from $349 for the holidays
- Take up $149 off Apple’s latest M1 Mac mini at the best prices this holiday season from $570
- Save $199 on Apple’s latest M1 MacBook Pro at within $1 of Black Friday
- Apple’s 24-inch M1 iMac falls to new Amazon all-time low at $100 off
- Apple’s M1 MacBook Air bests Black Friday pricing following $150 discount
- NVIDIA’s Shield TV 4K streamers see rare discounts: Pro hits $180, more from $130
