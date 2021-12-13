Massive $200 price drop just hit the Arcade1Up Atari Legacy cabinet at $250 + more

Amazon is now offering rock-bottom deal on the Arcade1Up Atari Legacy Edition Arcade Cabinet with Riser at $249.99 shipped. Regularly $450 and currently fetching as much direct, Walmart’s out of stock listing is sitting at over $300 and today’s offer is not only the first major price drop on Amazon, it is also a new all-time low there and an almost unbelievable discount. If you’re looking to get a retro-style arcade cabinet in the game room for yourself or as a gift, don’t overlook this massive $200 price drop. If Amazon’s listing goes out of stock, GameStop has it for the same price right now. The 17-inch full-color display supports the 12 built-in classic games (full list below) alongside the vintage-style artwork and more. Rated 4+ stars at Walmart. You’ll find more details below and in our launch coverage from earlier this year. 

More Arcade1Up arcade machine deals:

If you’re looking for something even more affordable, you can score the Arcade1Up Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2 Player Countercade at $230. But for just $20 more you can lock-in the much larger, and more epic arcade cabinet above. Learn more about the Countercades in our coverage from September right here

More on the Arcade1Up Atari Legacy Edition Arcade Cabinet:

Brought to you by Arcade1Up, this is an absolute must-have for your family game room, game cave, or even in the office. Arcade1Up home arcade cabinets play great, look great, and are instant conversation pieces. Asteroids · Centipede · Major Havoc · Missile Command · Akka Arrh · Crystal Castles · Tempest · Millipede · Gravitar · Liberator · Asteroids Deluxe · Space Due

