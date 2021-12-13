9to5Toys Gift Guide: Simon’s go-to gadgets for a streamlined tech setup

Now that Christmas is just under two weeks away, each day that goes by will make it increasingly difficult to secure the perfect gift for everyone on your list. Last-minute shopping becomes even more problematic when factoring in any potential shipping delays. Technology is arguably one of the hardest-hit sectors, making it even more difficult to shop for this type of gear. Fear not, however, because this tech gift guide provides six suggestions that will be a pleasant surprise for just about any gadget lover out there. Continue reading to find a list of gear priced as low as $12.

iClever Surge Protector

In order to enjoy any piece of technology, power is needed. Arguably, most of us have a wall outlet that is overrun with gear and the iClever Surge Protector is here to save the day. It will turn one outlet into 10 while also offering up four 2.4A USB ports. With all of these power sources, that special someone will no longer have to unplug a gadget in order to make room for something else.

Generally priced at $20 or so, an on-page 20% off coupon reduces the cost to just $15.99 Prime shipped. There are plenty of these in stock right now, making it a great go-to or fallback option for this tech gift guide.

Yecaye Cable Management Box

For the folks that already have a surge protector but despise how ugly it makes their setup look, check out this Yecaye Cable Management Box Kit. Two white boxes are included, each of which makes it a cinch to convert make a cluttered surge protector look clean and modern.

Like many of the options in this tech gift guide, there’s currently an on-page coupon that helps drive down the price. Clipping the on-page 5% off promotion will drop the total cost to less than $22 Prime shipped. This set includes a large box that measures 15.7 by 5.8 by 5.2 inches and a medium-sized solution that spans 12.5 by 5.1 by 5 inches.

Dual Monitor Mount

If power is already sorted out, it may be time to show the surface of a desk some love. Folks that have a couple of monitors undoubtedly benefit from an increased level of productivity, but often suffer from what can easily result in a messy appearance. Thankfully, this tech gift guide includes a streamlined monitor mount from Wali.

It is sturdy enough to hold two 22-pound displays and each arm can be extended, retracted, tilted, and more. Screens can even be swiveled from portrait or landscape mode, making it very easy to find the most productive option for the task at hand. Typically priced at around $28, an on-page 20% off coupon reduces spending to under $23 Prime shipped.

LapGear Bamboo Lap Desk

And for those times when working from a laptop or tablet will be more comfortable, LapGear’s Bamboo Lap Desk has made it into this tech gift guide. It boasts a high-level of versatility that supports an up to 17.3-inch laptop, 12.9-inch iPad Pro, and 7.9-inch smartphone. The primary material used is bamboo and there are a total of 18 ventilation holes that aim to keep the primary device cool during use.

I personally own a similar lap desk and use it daily. It’s been a delight to have all of my screens in one place and feel like I am at a desk even when that is not the case. Pricing is set at $29.99, and shipments are slated to arrive well before Christmas.

MOJO Silent Bluetooth Vertical Mouse

While MOJO may not garner the same brand recognition as Logitech and others, this is really the only mouse that has tackled every feature on my list, and that makes it a solid pick that’s worth adding to today’s tech gift guide. It boasts a vertical design that looks odd but is easily the most comfortable peripheral I have ever used.

It supports Bluetooth and also comes with a 2.4GHz wireless USB dongle, making this a great option for Mac, PC, and even iPad users. My favorite feature is that the primary mouse buttons are silent, allowing me to work from just about anywhere without being a nuisance to others. The MOJO Silent Bluetooth Vertical Mouse can be ordered at Amazon for $22.49 thanks to an on-page 10% off coupon.

Encased MagSafe-compatible Mount

Last on my list is an option that will only work with Apple’s latest smartphones – iPhone 12 and 13 to be specific. The Encased Magnetic Mount provides a hassle-free way to prop up an iPhone using MagSafe. It has adhesive along the back that is both washable and reusable. An extra adhesive pad is also included in the box.

Having used a MagSafe-compatible mount for about a year now, I cannot begin to tell you how handy it has been. I attached it to the side of my nightstand and can easily queue up YouTube or a TV show just before bed. This iPhone accessory can be purchased for just under $12 Prime shipped once the coupon code TB4KQ4G2 has been applied at checkout.

