Score a 3-pack of Amazon Silicone Baking Mats with holiday shipping for $10.50 (30% off)

Amazon is offering a 3-pack of its handy Amazon Basics Silicone Non-Stick Baking Mats for $10.69 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25 with arrival before Christmas at the time of writing. Regularly up to $15 over the last few months, this is nearly 30% off, within about $1 of the Black Friday price, and a perfect time to scoop some up for gifts or New Years baking. You’re getting three assorted sizes here (9 x13 inch, 9.85 x 14.76 inch and 16.5 x 11.6 inch) to make your upcoming baking projects a little easier. Oven-safe up to 480-degrees, there’s “no need for oil, cooking sprays, or parchment paper” with a pack of these waiting in the cupboard. More details below.

You can also lock in the 2-pack set on sale for $9.37 Prime shipped, but this set won’t arrive before Christmas. Some of the most popular options on Amazon, this tones are much of the same just in a 2-pack of 11.6 x 16.5 inch mats.

We also have a great deal running on this dual-probe meat thermometer at under $12 alongside everything else in our home goods guide. Just be sure to check out these ongoing deals on the Dash egg cookers to make boiling and poaching even easier than it already is with offers starting from just $15 Prime shipped.

More on the Amazon Basics Silicone Non-Stick Baking Mats:

3 non-stick silicone baking mats for easy and convenient baking

3 assorted sizes for your baking needs: 9 x13 inch, 9.85 x 14.76 inch and 16.5 x 11.6 inch

No need for oil, cooking sprays, or parchment paper; oven-safe up to 480 degrees F

Easy to clean; hand wash with soap and water

