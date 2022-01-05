Rare price drop has Apple’s 30W USB-C Power Adapter down at $40 (Today only)

Today only, Woot is offering the Apple 30W USB-C Power Adapter for $39.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $49, like it currently fetches at Amazon and direct from Apple, this is a solid 20% off, a rare price drop, and the lowest we can find. Not to be confused with previous-generation models that carry a 15 volt input, this model is 30W with a 20 volt input that’s compatible with any USB-C device. It’s great for your power hungry modern USB-C MacBooks as well as iPad and iPhone models too. It ships with a 1-year Apple warranty as well. More details below.

If the Apple branding and design aren’t exciting for you, grab Spigen’s 30W USB-C GaN II Power Adapter instead. It comes in at $22.50 Prime shipped on Amazon right now and sports an even more compact design overall alongside a 2-year warranty.

Speaking of Apple, it’s gorgeous, latest-model M1 iMac has now returned to the Amazon all-time low and you can get all of the details on that offer right here. But we also just spotted a wonderful price drop on its lauded new new cellular iPad mini 6 within $1 of the all-time low over on its official Amazon storefront as well. Hit up our Apple deal hub for more of the best offers currently available on its latest releases.

More on the Apple 30W USB-C Power Adapter:

The Apple 30W USB‑C Power Adapter offers fast, efficient charging at home, in the office, or on the go.

While the power adapter is compatible with any USB‑C–enabled device, Apple recommends pairing it with the 13-inch MacBook Air with Retina display for optimal charging performance.

You can also pair it with select iPhone and iPad Pro models to take advantage of the fast-charging feature.

USB-C Charge Cable sold separately

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!