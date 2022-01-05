GIGABYTE announces new AORUS and AERO laptops with 4K 120Hz AMOLED display, more

As part of its CES announcements this week, GIGABYTE announced two new updated lineups of laptops with the AORUS models gearing toward gaming and AERO for creative professionals. Sporting Intel’s just-released 12th Generation mobile processors as well as NVIDIA’s latest RTX 30-series mobile graphics cards, these laptops also offer other high-end features like DDR5, 1080p360, 1440p165, or 4K120 displays, miniLED and AMOLED screen options, and more. What else do GIGABYTE’s latest laptops deliver? Let’s take a closer look.

Ultra-powerful laptops in all sizes

We’ll start out with GIGABYTE’s AORUS lineup of laptops, which now come in three sizes. The most impressive is the AORUS 17, which delivers a 17-inch display in a 15-inch chassis, which offers “never-before-seen” portability on a larger laptop. The AORUS 17 uses Intel’s latest 12th Generation i7 processor which offers 14 cores and 20 threads, with a mixture of six performance and eight efficiency cores for various tasks.

On top of that, the 17.3-inch screen features a 1080p resolution and 360Hz refresh rate. To run the display, you’ll find RTX 30-series GPUs with, from what we understand, up to the latest RTX 3080 Ti with 16GB of GDDR6 VRAM, which should be plenty of power to handle gaming at 360Hz.

The AORUS 15 and AORUS 5 laptops offer similar specs all around in the GPU department, but the 15 offers a 15.6-inch 1440p 165Hz display while the AORUS 5 packs a 1080p 240Hz screen. All AORUS laptops will have PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSDs up to 4TB and up to 64GB of RAM available alongside Thunderbolt 4 support.

GIGABYTE isn’t leaving creatives out in the cold, however. If the gaming design or less-than-stellar color reproduction of the AORUS line doesn’t fit your workflow, consider an AERO 17, 16, or 15 laptop. The AERO 15 can be configured up to the 12th Generation i7 processor already mentioned here while the 16 and 17 can take things up a notch with Intel’s 12th Generation i7 CPU. All models max out at 64GB of DDR5 RAM and 4TB of PCIe 4.0 NVMe storage with RTX 30-series GPUs up to the RTX 3080 Ti.

The real differentiator between these models is the displays. The AERO 17 packs a 17-inch 4K miniLED display that supports up to 100% DCI-P3 color gamut and has the “most vivid and realistic colors.” The AERO 16 has two screen options – one being 4K AMOLED and the other 4K miniLED depending on your needs. It also uses a 16:10 ratio that is technically 4K+, or slightly more than 4K. It also offers 100% DCI-P3 and also supports 30% more of the sRGB color gamut than its competitors. For the GIGABYTE AERO 15, you’ll find a display that’s factory-calibrated with X-Rite technology and validated by Pantone with dual certification, ensuring you have the best experience possible out of the box. It offers a 15.6-inch Samsung AMOLED 4K display as well as 100% DCI-P3 and 30% more colors than sRGB for an all-around high-end experience.

While we don’t know the exact launch pricing or dates for these laptops at this time, we’ll be sure to keep you updated as soon as we learn more information.

9to5Toys’ Take

GIGABYTE’s latest laptops take Razer’s new Blade lineup head-on in the spec department. While the 4K panel of the GIGABYTE AERO 17 taps out at 120Hz instead of 144Hz like on the Blade, it’s still a solid step up from what we’ve seen in the past. I’m very excited for what this year holds when it comes to laptops as we’re finally starting to see desktop-level features in portable form-factors, and that’s something I’ve been waiting on for many years.

