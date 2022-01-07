Grovemade launches gorgeous new wood and cork Touch ID Apple keyboard trays

It’s time to take a look at the new Grovemade wood Apple keyboard trays. The first Grovemade release to kick off the new year offers up a gorgeous home for your latest-generation Touch ID Apple keyboard with a handmade walnut and maple wood treatment with wrist rests to match. These “distinguished” solutions certainly aren’t the most affordable out there, but they are certainly some of the prettiest. Head below for a closer look.

New Grovemade wood Apple keyboard trays

The Grovemade wood Apple keyboard trays are available for the pre-May 2021 model releases and now also the latest Touch ID models, both with and without the numeric keypad. Continuing the trend the brand has been built on for years, Grovemade is once again sourcing beautiful natural materials to create a desktop accessory solution worthy of housing your pricey Apple gear.

The new Grovemade wood Apple keyboard trays, much like the previous-generation versions, feature walnut and maple treatments hewn from solid American hardwood, each hand sanded and oiled “for a rich, lustrous finish.” As it is mostly made with entirely natural materials, purchasers should expect a variation in color and wood grain across the lineup.

Designed and manufactured by Grovemade in Portland, Oregon, you’re looking at American black walnut and eastern hard rock maple treatments with 5052 aluminum reinforcement and the brand’s usual natural cork base – it not only looks great, but it also matches the natural aesthetic wonderfully and provides a soft protective base for your desktop.

The Grovemade Keyboard Tray is a distinguished landing spot for your Apple wireless keyboard. Carved from solid American hardwood, it adds a handsome accent to your workspace. Natural cork lines the base, protecting your desk and keeping your keyboard in place. Each tray is hand sanded and oiled for a rich, lustrous finish.

Alongside the matching wrist rests and the wood Trackpad housing, the new Grovemade wood Apple keyboard trays are now available for purchase with a one-week shipping time. Both the walnut and maple wood options come in at $110 a pop.

While Grovemade is once adding to its gorgeous lineup of wooden desktop accessories, it’s certainly going to cost you. You might find a similar-looking solution over at Amazon for a fraction of the price, but I highly doubt they will be in the same solar system in terms of quality. Grovemade is Grovemade for a reason, and if you want to add its gorgeous gear to your desktop, it’s going to cost a pretty penny. Even our favorite wood-focused accessory maker, Oakywood, doesn’t offer up a keyboard tray like Grovemade’s.

