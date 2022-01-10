LEGO relaunching its limited-edition VIP Collectible Coins, here’s how to score them

The LEGO Group announced today that it would be giving builders another chance to score the limited-edition VIP Collectible Coins. For those who missed out on the unique releases throughout last year, tomorrow will see another chance to bring home all five of the coins inspired by classic LEGO themes. Head below for all of the details.

LEGO relaunching its VIP Collectible Coins

The LEGO Group first launched the unique VIP Collectible Coins roughly a year ago – back in January of 2021. Slowly releasing over the course of the year, we saw five different installments in the series debut, each of which sold out almost immediately as the demand for the latest LEGO promotion far exceeded the actual stock. And now, to kick off 2022, builders will have a second chance to score them.

As a quick refresher, the LEGO VIP Collectible Coins arrive in five different designs inspired by classic themes. There’s a standard gold LEGO coin at the center of the collection, which pairs with versions based around Classic Space, Pirates, Octan, and Castle. A transparent display case is also going to be available for showcasing them as a single unit.











Each of the Collectible Coins launched with a 1,150 VIP point cost, though there’s no telling if the LEGO Group will be changing that up or not. Even so, you’ll have to head over to the LEGO VIP Rewards page in order to redeem your points for them. The companion display case will likely sell for its original 700-points as well.

Starting tomorrow, on January 11, builders are now going to have a second chance to score the LEGO VIP Collectible Coins. These will begin going live at different times based on where you live, though here in the US it’s worth highlighting the 9 a.m. EST launch. Otherwise, here’s the full breakdown.

In Australian and New Zealand: Midnight Sydney time

In Japan: Midnight local time

In Korea: Midnight local time

Europe: 11 a.m. CET/10 a.m. GMT

United States and Canada: 9 a.m. EST

In any case, this is certainly something you’re going to want to mark in your calendar and set an alarm for. Just like the first time around, we’re expecting each of the LEGO VIP Collectible Coins to sell out instantly. It’s also worth noting that this will likely be the last chance to score them, as it’s shocking that the LEGO Group brought them back for a second run in the first place. And considering the steep prices via sites like eBay, scoring them directly from LEGO is certainly the better bet – if you can.

To help combat any scalpers hoping to score a second set, this offer will be limited to those who haven’t already redeemed the LEGO VIP Collectible Coins. Though the LEGO Group notes it may open the coins up to anyone depending on demand.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!