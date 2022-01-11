Android app deals of the day: Old Man’s Journey, ELOH, Hydro Coach PRO, more

It’s time to gather up all of Tuesday’s best price drops Android games and apps into one convenient list for you. Just make sure to scope out this offer on the brand new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G with a $100 Amazon gift card beforehand. Then head back here for notable deals on titles like Old Man’s Journey, ELOH, Slaughter 3: The Rebels, Hydro Coach PRO, 3D EARTH PRO, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at all of today’s best Android game and app deals.

Today’s best Android app deals:

Alongside ongoing deals on the moto G100 Android smartphone and the OnePlus Nord N200 5G, we are now tracking the first notable offer on the brand new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G with a $100 Amazon gift card attached. You might also want to check out this offer on the foldable Microsoft Surface Duo at $400 as well. Then dive into this Anker PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 USB-C Hub price drop as well as SanDisk’s Extreme Portable 2TB USB-C NVMe SSD down at $230 and everything in our smartphone accessories roundup.

More Android app deals still live:

More on Old Man’s Journey:

A soul-searching adventure about life’s precious moments, broken dreams, and changed plans. A powerful and emotional narrative told only through imagery. Gorgeously whimsical landscapes with hand-drawn art and animations. Handcrafted, pressure-free puzzles. Unique landscape-shaping mechanic.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!