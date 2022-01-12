Samsung’s new 980 Pro 1TB SSD is designed for PS5 with 7,000MB/s speeds at $200 (Save $50)

Amazon is currently offering the new Samsung 980 PRO 1TB Solid-State Drive with Heatsink for $199.99 shipped. Normally fetching $250, you’re looking at only the second notable discount yet at 20% off and comes within $9 of the all-time low. Having just launched at the very end of last year, Samsung’s new iteration of the 980 PRO M.2 NVMe SSD arrives with the PS5 in mind. Now sporting a built-in heatsink, it can deliver as much as 7,000MB/s sequential transfer speeds which really shines over longer durations. So whether you’re booting a game or editing a movie right off the SSD, performance shouldn’t take a hit. Our launch coverage offers some added insight on its PS5 compatibility, as well.

Those who don’t plan on throwing the SSD in a PS5 or just can get away without the additional performance can save even more by picking up the standard Samsung 980 PRO 1TB for $180. You’re looking at much of the same M.2 NVMe form-factor, just without the added heatsink. So while it can deliver up to 7,000MB/s speeds, just don’t expect prolonged performance to be as good as with the improved model above.

If you’re in the market for some portable storage instead, we’re tracking a series of all-time lows on Seagate’s latest One Touch SSDs. Arriving with stylish designs and USB-C connectivity, various capacities are on sale for the best prices yet starting at $70.

Samsung 980 PRO SSD Heatsink features:

SAMSUNG 980 PRO SSD with integrated heatsink disperses heat to maintain speed, power efficiency, and thermal control, preventing downtime from overheating on Playstation 5 and PCs. Powered by an in-house controller designed to harmonize the flash memory components and the interface for top speed – with a PCIe 4.0 interface that’s 2x faster than PCIe 3.0 SSDs and 12x faster than Samsung SATA SSDs.

