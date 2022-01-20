Score a new humidifier and essential oil diffuser for the winter from $35: LEVOIT smart, more

Amazon is now offering the LEVOIT Dual 200S Humidifier for $47.09 shipped. Typically selling for $55, this is within a few bucks of the all-time low, the best price we have tracked since Black Friday, and the lowest total around. It is also matching the best we have tracked outside of the holiday offers last year. The 200S includes with a number of smart features you can control via the app like scheduling, voice commands for hands-free operation (with compatible Alexa devices), the ability to remotely adjust humidity levels, and an auto mode that takes care everything for you. Additionally, you’ll find a 3L water tank and up to 25 hours of continuous use as well as a the ability to turn the display lights off, essential oil support, alongside the front-mounted LED display. Head below for more humidifier and air purifier deals from $35.

More Amazon humidifier and air purifier deals:

More on the LEVOIT Dual 200S Humidifier:

For Every Family: The humidifier’s sturdy, leakproof design creates a healthy, restful environment for parents and kids alike. Improve your quality of life and find relief from the negative effects of dry air at a great value. The humidifier quickly clears nasal congestion so you can sleep blissfully in your bedroom at night. Compact & Simple: The simple top-fill design lets you easily clean and refill the humidifier whenever you need to. The 3L water tank offers up to 25 hours of humidifying, ensuring you get the most out of every refill.

