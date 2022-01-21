Magazine subs from under $5/yr.: Arch Digest, GQ, Better Homes and Garden, more

DiscountMags has now kicked off this weekend’s magazine sale with a great price on a wide range of titles at under $5 per year each. Highlights include Architectural Digest, Men’s Health, Women’s Health, Bon Appeit, GQ, Better Homes and Gardens, Forbes, and much more. As always, everything ships completely free with no sales tax and there are no auto-renewals to worry about here either. This is great chance to both jump in for the first time or extend some subscriptions at a discount. Head below for more details.

One standout, among the many, is the 1-year of Architectural Digest Magazine at $4.80 per year. This one sells for $30 at Amazon and rarely drops down to the $5 range elsewhere these days. Filled with gorgeous architectural photography for your coffee table, it also contains designer spotlights and ideas for your own DIY projects along with the latest and greatest in home design.

Browse through the entire weekend sale right here for additional titles starting from under $5 per year. We also still have up to $152 off The Economist magazine right here as well.

Go scoop up your Amazon First Reads January eBook freebies and check out our January 2022 reading list while you’re at it for some new books to kick off the new year.

More on Architectural Digest:

Many issues of Architectural Digest magazine take on central themes, so there is always something new and special to look forward to each month. The content editors love to present the latest and greatest in design, and you’ll find pictures and feature articles spotlighting homeowners who live a variety of lifestyles. Unique structural techniques and the incorporation of recycled or alternative materials are just some examples of what you will find. Special features like designer spotlights and before and after articles round out the content in Architectural Digest magazine.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!