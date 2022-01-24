Metal MacBook and laptop desktop riser stands start from $15.50 at Amazon (Up to 40% off)

Alles-Omoton Authorized (100% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is now offering the Omoton L2 Laptop Riser Stand for $20.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Typically in the $27 range over the last several months, this is now nearly 25% off the going rate and the best price we can find. A series of rubber pads line the aluminum frame to protect your device from scratches. This one is compatible with “all laptops” from 10- to 15.6-inches including MacBooks, Chromebook models, and more. There’s enough space to stow a keyboard underneath if needed while providing your laptop with more than enough breathing room for heat dissipation. Additional MacBook and laptop stand deals below from $15.50.

More Laptop stand deals:

Speaking of accessory deals for your smartphones, MacBooks, and more, Anker kicked off a fresh new Amazon sale this morning with offers starting from $14. Those include cables, chargers, power banks, and much more, all of which can be found right here.

More on the Omoton L2 Laptop Riser Stand:

This laptop stand is well compatible with all laptops from 10 to15.6-inch, such as MacBook…The laptop stand is made of aluminum alloy, sturdy enough to hold up to 11lbs (5kg) of weight. The soft rubber pads are designed to protect your laptop from scratches or slipping…The laptop holder is compact, lightweight, and easy to install or disassemble. You can take it apart and carry it with you on the way to the library.

