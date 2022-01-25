Smartphone Accessories: Bluetooth 5.0 True Wireless Earbuds $12 (Reg. $26), more

Hitofish Store (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Lasuney True Wireless Earbuds for $12.09 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the on-page coupon to redeem the discounted price. Normally up to $26, today’s deal marks the lowest price that we’ve tracked at Amazon and saves 54%. These earbuds offer up to 30 hours of battery life with the included case and each bud can go for up to five hours per charge. On top of that, Bluetooth 5.0 offers easy pairing as well. The earbuds only have a single button as well, which makes using them simple. Plus, you’ll find a USB-C port for simple fast charging with the included cable.

Switch Between Single and Binarual Mode Freely—LASUNEY earphones meet your use requirements for different occasions. You are no longer have to wear a fixed earphone for Single Ear Mode and easily switch between Single Ear Mode and Binaural Mode. Outstanding Battery Life—4 to 5 hours playtime after 1 charge and 5 times recharge with the charging case. The battery life can up to 30 hours for you. You could freely enjoy phone calls, music and movie outside without worrying about the power. Depends on your device, It may show the battery level of earbuds in the notification bar LASUNEY earphones are equipped with a button control system, which can control your music and phone calls through the multi-function buttons on the earplugs.

